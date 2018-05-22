13 people injured amid storm in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana municipal services are eliminating the damages caused by a storm, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of Astana Mayor's Office.

"For now, the Astana municipal services are working hard to eliminate the effects of the storm. As of 2:30 p.m., 13 residents with minor injuries sought emergency treatment," the mayor office press service said.

According to the press service, the major incidents occurred in the city were: the fall of a tower crane at the construction site in Turkestan Street, the fall of porcelain stoneware slabs off the building of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; the fall of the roof of the building of school No.24 in Arnasay Street. The wind blew off the roof of kindergarten No. 91, some motor vehicles were damaged. Also, Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a storm warning to be on May 23 in Astana due to winds strengthening in the northwestern direction up to 25 m/s. It is expected to rain in the daytime, plus, strong winds will also blow.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Met Office recommends to tightly close all windows of houses or apartments and remove absolutely all items from balconies," the city administration informed.