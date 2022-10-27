EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:35, 27 October 2022 | GMT +6

    13 people killed, 21 injured in attack in Iran

    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM At least 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a «terrorist attack» at the Shahcheragh religious shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz on Wednesday, semi-official Fars news agency reported, according to Xinhua.

    One woman and two children were among the victims, the report said, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack.

    Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

    According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups.


    Photo: zeenews.india.com



    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!