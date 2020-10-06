EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:05, 06 October 2020 | GMT +6

    13 projects to be carried out under Industrialization Map in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 13 projects are expected to be implemented as part of the Industrialization Map in Almaty city this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty’s administration, 13 projects worth KZT98.5bn are set to be implemented in machine-building, metallurgy, food, chemical and light industries and construction in 2020.

    It is said that a total of 17 projects are expected to be implemented by 2025.


    Tags:
    Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!