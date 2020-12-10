EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:47, 10 December 2020 | GMT +6

    13 regions of Kazakhstan see investment growth - minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 10 trillion tenge has been attracted into the basic capital of Kazakhstan, Minister of National Economy of the country Ruslan Dalenov said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    «10.6 trillion tenge has been attracted into the basic capital of Kazakhstan. 13 regions of the country have observed increase in investment, especially Turkestan region and the city of Shymkent. Decrease is investment has been seen in four regions, including West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions,» Minister Dalenov said at the Government’s session.

    High growth of investment, according to Dalenov, has been noticed in the construction sector. Volume of works done has increased by 12,1%. The construction sector is booming in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions as well as Shymkent city.

    Dalenov also revealed that 12.1 million square meters of housing had been commissioned, 9.3% more compared to analogous period of 2019.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!