13 regions report surge in flour prices

Food inflation has reached 6.2$ since the year beginning. The price index for socially significant products for the same period decreased sixfold and amounted to 3.1%, Kazinform reports via the government’s press office.

Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkistan, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions record increase in flour prices.

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin has held a meeting of the Cabinet for discussing the prices for socially vital foodstuffs in nine months of 2023 and possible risks in offseason period.

The changes in the cereal market in mid-September led to wheat prices increase in some regions. Among other important factors are unfavorable weather conditions and a shortage of wagons for grain transportation from Russia for further processing by domestic flour mills.

“Flour prices increase in 13 regions due to rising cost of wheat,” said Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov.

On September 27, the Ministry of Trade and Integration together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Contract Corporation, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and regional akimats held a meeting for discussing cheap grain supply to the regions from the Food Contract Corporation’s reserves. Due to various reasons, this process has been delayed, and Turkistan region turned out to be the only region to receive cheap grain.

The Vice Prime Minister tasked all regions to accelerate the process.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy was tasked to ensure priority supply of socially vital foodstuffs within Kazakhstan and import of vegetables from neighbor countries (Uzbekistan and Tajikistan) in offseason and in winter period.