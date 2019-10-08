13 reportedly injured in Afghan university blast

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 13 people, including students were reportedly wounded after an explosion has taken place inside a university in southeast Afghanistan on Tuesday, local media reported, Anadolu Agency informs.

The incident happened in Ghazni University in the southeastern Ghazni city, according to Khaama Press Agency.

Officials at local health facility said that they received 13 victims who had sustained injuries in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.