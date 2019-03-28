13 servicemen died in Mi-8 helicopter crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 servicemen died as a result of the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the Defense Ministry's press service.

The military personnel of the Kazakh Armed Forces express their deepest condolences to the families and relatives of their comrades-in-arms.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense will take all required measures to provide financial and moral assistance.



Recall that the helicopter belonging to the Kazakh Armed Forces crashed down March 27 in Kyzylorda region.



13 militaries were onboard of the helicopter.



The Ministry of Defense together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched a joint investigation into the causes and circumstances of the tragedy.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims.