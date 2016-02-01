13 students drown off beach in western India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 13 students drowned when swimming off a beach in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Monday, while several others remained missing, said police.

The incident involved students from a college who were picnicking at the vacation resort Murud beach near Alibaug in Raigad district of the state on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Raigad district police told the media that all students were from the computer science department of the Abeda Inamdar College in Pune. They were part of a group of over 130 students, who were picnicking near the waters off the historic Murud Janjira Fort.

Local media said the students jumped into the water despite the coming of strong wind, failing to anticipate the sudden low tide and being swept away by the waters.

Police said the chances of the missing to survive were grim.

While the authorities have managed to recover some of the bodies with the aid of locals, a massive search operation is underway to fish out the remaining bodies.