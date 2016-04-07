14:23, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6
13-year-old girl missing in Karaganda region
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A search for missing teenage girl is on in Zhezkazgan city, Karaganda region.
Police and volunteers are searching for a missing 13-year-old Liya Beidel. The teenager has been missing since Monday, April 4.
She was last seen leaving home for Monday classes at school wearing black leather jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
If you have any information, please call: 8 (7102) 761553, 763399 or 102.
Age: 13 yrs
Gender: female
Build: small
Eyes: dark
Hair: fair
Lips: thin