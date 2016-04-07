EN
    14:23, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    13-year-old girl missing in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A search for missing teenage girl is on in Zhezkazgan city, Karaganda region.

    Police and volunteers are searching for a missing 13-year-old Liya Beidel. The teenager has been missing since Monday, April 4.

    She was last seen leaving home for Monday classes at school wearing black leather jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

    If you have any information, please call: 8 (7102) 761553, 763399 or 102.

    Age: 13 yrs

    Gender: female

    Build: small

    Eyes: dark

    Hair: fair

    Lips: thin

