130,000 people from N Kazakhstan to attend EXPO 2017 in Astana

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Over 130,000 people from North Kazakhstan region will attend the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the regional press service.

Of 130,000, 60,000 will be schoolchildren, students and senior citizens. Local authorities will make sure that orphans and children from low-income families from northern Kazakhstan attend the exhibition free of charge. The regional administration has already concluded the memorandums with tour operators to purchase tour packages for them.



To date, over 6,000 people from North Kazakhstan region have applied to buy tickets to the exhibition. The press service noted that the official EXPO 2017 ticket seller Kassir.com will install ticket offices at shopping malls in Petropavlovsk in February.



180 volunteers from North Kazakhstan region were selected to help with the smooth running of the EXPO event in Astana. They will attend three-month courses of the English language and psychology.



A local tour operator developed a special tour of tourist destinations of North Kazakhstan regions and the exhibition for residents of the region and cross-border regions of the Russian Federation.



The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 themed "The Future Energy" will be held in Astana from June 10 till September 10, 2017.