EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:30, 13 March 2023 | GMT +6

    130 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 13 some 1,793 people are being treated for coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Of which 175 were diagnosed with COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    130 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,663 are treated at home.

    Two patients are in critical condition, three in extremely critical condition, while three more are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 44 new coronavirus cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!