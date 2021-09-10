EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 10 September 2021 | GMT +6

    130 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 130 people more were tested positive for coronavirus in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours with the most cases detected in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    99 out of 130 cases were recorded in Atyrau. 79 people have developed clinical symptoms of coronavirus, while 51 asymptomatic.

    591 people recovered from coronavirus. 4,171 people are being treated at home, 170 in the modular hospital, 167 in the infectious diseases hospitals, 188 in Tengiz hospital.

    As of today, the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    As earlier reported, 74 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!