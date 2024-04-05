130 people evacuated in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region

130 people including 84 children have been evacuated in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region due to floodwaters caused by water level increase on the River Zhem, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the regional emergencies department, bank protection works are underway, with 41,996 sandbags and 135,418 tons of inert materials laid. 323 employees of the local executive authorities, police department, and military units as well as 4,540 volunteers are involved in this work.

State of emergency was announced in Zhylyoi district on April 4.

More than 9,000 people are battling floods in seven regions of Kazakhstan to date.