13,000 Kazakh families receive assistance after floods

Kazakh Government is compensating damage to the victims of massive spring floods in line with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Residents of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and other regions are applying for the state assistance to the regional commissions, with 22,475 applications already submitted.

As of April 29, 13,259 families have already received more than 4.8 billion tenge of lump-sum payment. The amount of payment for the livestock killed in floods reached 278 million tenge.

3,956 residential buildings have been inspected in flood affected regions.

More than 670 million tenge were allocated for the repair of 524 residential buildings.

In line with the President’s instruction, all flood victims will be provided with all-round support and care.