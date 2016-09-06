131 bln tenge saved on EXPO - Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 131 bln tenge was saved this year on EXPO. CEO of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov announced it at the 3rd session of the Public Council for EXPO 2017 Organization in Astana.

"We have already saved 131 bln tenge, and we expect to save much more funds on construction of EXPO venues by the end of the year," Yessimov said.



Construction works will be fully accomplished by the end of December.



"EXPO construction works should be deemed as an anti-crisis measure, since 296 domestic companies are involved in them. 46 thousand jobs have been created in Astana and in the regions, that is very important now," added Yessimov.



