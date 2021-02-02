133 arrive in Kazakhstan with no COVID-19 certificates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On February 1, 2021 eight international flights from Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, and Azerbaijan landed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Out of 874 air passengers, 741 had PCR certificates with a negative result, while 133 Kazakhstanis arrived with no certificates.

Those without the certificate were tested for COVID-19 by PCR upon arrival and are in quarantine facilities.

Notably, PCR test results of all 644 Kazakhstanis who arrived in the country on January 31, 2021 were negative.