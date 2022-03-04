133 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17,077 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 17,077 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 1,808 are in-patients and 15,269 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 133, in critical condition – 47, and on artificial lung ventilation – 37

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 253 cases of and 1,263 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



