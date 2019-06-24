134 applicants awarded Bolashak International Scholarship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Tazhin, has held today a regular session of the Republican Commission for Overseas Training of Personnel, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Opening the meeting, Marat Tazhin highlighted the importance of training competitive manpower in light of the strategic priorities of the country's modernization.



Based on the Commission meeting results, 134 applicants were awarded the scholarship. Some of the scholarship holders will study for master's or doctor's degrees at foreign leading universities, while other ones will do internships at the world's top research and development centers.

The Secretary of State also gave a number of instructions on the further implementation of the Bolashak International Scholarship Programme.