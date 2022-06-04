135 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 135 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 43 are being treated as in-patients and 92 as out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at seven.

Notably, the country has logged five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



