EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 04 June 2022 | GMT +6

    135 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 135 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 43 are being treated as in-patients and 92 as out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at seven.

    Notably, the country has logged five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!