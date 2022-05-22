EN
    13:28, 22 May 2022 | GMT +6

    135 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 135 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 135, 49 COVID-19 patients are treated at hospitals, while there are also 86 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

    Seven COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one COVID-19 patient is on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had reported five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


