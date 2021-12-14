136,000 get booster jab in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «136,000 people in Kazakhstan get booster jab or the third dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced at today’s Government meeting.

He also noticed that the number of coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19 and ICU bed occupancy are reducing the countrywide. 23% of infectious diseases beds, and 20% of ICU beds are occupied as of now.

As earlier reported, over 8,8 mln people that is 77.8% of eligible population were administered the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while over 8.3 mln that is 72.9% of eligible adults have fully completed the vaccination cycle. 47.6% of the country’s total population received the 1st shot, while 43.8% received both shots.