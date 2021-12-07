137,854 people get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 137,854 people received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of December 6, in total, 137,854 people, including 110,337 teenagers, 8,097 pregnant women and 19,420 nursing moms, have received the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second Pfizer vaccine shot was administered to 881 teens, 102 pregnant women, and 246 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.