137 coronavirus patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 19 some 137 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

49 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, and 88 are treated at home. Of which 9 are in critical condition, one is on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7 new coronavirus cases.