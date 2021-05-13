137 die of COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan rgn since beginning of 2021

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 death toll stands at 137 in West Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to acting head of the region’s health office Arman Kalibekov, 28 died of COVID-19 in January, 15 in February, 30 in March, while 42 in April, and 20 have succumbed to the virus in May. Out of the total number of people killed by the virus in the region this year, 73 were women and 64 – men. 98% of them had chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases – 69%, diabetes – 13%, and other illnesses – 19%.

As of today, 20,768 people have contracted COVID-19 in the region, 16,187 of whom have recovered. The region’s total death toll stands at 303.

According to Kalibekov, 11 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at four quarantine facilities in the region.

518 people are under treatment at 18 infectious diseases hospitals, which are 53% full. 29 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, including two younger than 50 years old, eight 60-80 year-olds, 13 60-80-year olds, and six 80-year olds. Of the 29, 23 suffer from cardiovascular diseases and three with diabetes.

It was earlier reported that West Kazakhstan region had reported 401 COVID-19 cases in the past 4 days.