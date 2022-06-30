EN
    09:44, 30 June 2022 | GMT +6

    137 fresh COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 137 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, 26 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 77 – in Almaty city, 6 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangystau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 1,306,608 since the start of the pandemic.


