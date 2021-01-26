137 nationals return to Kazakhstan without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 137 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home without PCR tests, Kazinform reports.

«9 international flights from the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and Belarus landed in the territory of Kazakhstan on January 25, 2021. Of 794 passengers on board those flights, 657 people had PCR tests. 137 nationals returned home without PCR tests. 4 flights with 220 passengers on board (212 with PCR tests, 8 without PCR tests) landed in Nur-Sultan city. 4 flights with 428 passengers on board (303 with PCR tests, 125 without PCR tests) landed in Almaty city. 1 flight with 146 passengers on board (142 with PCR tests, 4 without PCR tests) landed in Atyrau city.

All those who returned home without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for the results, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The committee also revealed that all 695 nationals of Kazakhstan who had returned home on January 24, tested negative for COVID-19.