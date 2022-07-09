138,706 breastfeeding women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data of the number of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women immunized with the Pfizer vaccineб Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 1,227,228 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,159,528 received their second Pfizer shot.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are teenagers – 868,078, pregnant women – 41,234, and breastfeeding women – 144,944.

843,446 teenagers, 38,557 pregnant women, and 138,706 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about 416 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country. 222 people have recovered from the coronavirus.