EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 09 July 2022 | GMT +6

    138,706 breastfeeding women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data of the number of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women immunized with the Pfizer vaccineб Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 1,227,228 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,159,528 received their second Pfizer shot.

    Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are teenagers – 868,078, pregnant women – 41,234, and breastfeeding women – 144,944.

    843,446 teenagers, 38,557 pregnant women, and 138,706 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported about 416 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country. 222 people have recovered from the coronavirus.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!