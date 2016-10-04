13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia is underway at the Palace on Independence in Astana.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin are set to participate in the work of the forum.



Panel sessions on the development of tourism industry, transport and logistics potential of the two countries, elimination of barriers and restrictions in economic cooperation kicked off their work earlier.



Heads of the leading Kazakhstani and Russian companies will take part in the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum later in the day.



The forum will result in signing of over 30 bilateral agreements on projects in such priority sectors of economy as food and chemical industry, mechanical engineering and innovations, pharmaceutics and construction materials.



The heads of state are expected to address the closing ceremony of the business forum. The development program of the Eurasian transport and logistics potential will be presented afterwards.