13th Iran’s plane carrying humanitarian aid lands in Syria

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The thirteenth plane carrying the relief aid of Iran to the Syria earthquake-hit people has arrived in Syria.

Iran’s consul general in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Salman Navvab Nouri told IRNA that the cargo contains 12 tons of various foods and powdered milk.

Previously, three planes of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Damascus, three to Latakia, and six more to Aleppo have been delivered Iranian relief aid to the quake-ravaged Syria, IRNA reports.

So far, a number of countries have sent relief aid to Syria with over 200 aircrafts.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed in the deadly earthquakes.

Photo: en.irna.ir