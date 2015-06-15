EN
    11:44, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    13yo killed by electric shock in Akmola region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 13-year-old schoolgirl was killed by electric shock in the village of Shortandy, Akmola region.

    The girl studied in a secondary school number 2 of Shortandy. The teenager received 82 percent of the body burn. The accident took place June 13. The victim was noticed unconscious by a railroad worker. He called the ambulance. But at the moment the medical workers arrived at the scene the girl was already dead. Police are investigating the circumstances of the case.

    Akmola region Incidents Accidents
