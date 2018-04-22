14,000 join Almaty Marathon 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The annual charitable mass sports event has kicked off today in Almaty for the seventh time in a row.

The Almaty Marathon is one of the few international marathons, being charitable: the funds raised from the entry fees of the participants are used for charitable purposes.



"We have set three charitable goals. The first one is the hospice for children fighting cancer diseases "I am with you". It will provide medical care and psychological assistance to seriously ill kids and their parents. The second one is a special board for children with intellectual disabilities and the last one is a special school for visually-impaired children in Yessik city," Almaty Marathon director Saltanat Kazybayeva said.



All finishers will be awarded with the commemorative medal of Almaty Marathon 2018.

























