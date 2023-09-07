14,561 gained Kazakhstani citizenship this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past seven months 14,561 foreigners gained citizenship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service.

22, 144 people, including 17,633 ethnic Kazakhs (kandas) were admitted to citizenship of Kazakhstan in 2020. Kazakhstani citizenship was granted most to those arrived from Uzbekistan of 14,353 (including 13,266 ethnic Kazakhs), 1,731 (including 1,725 ethnic Kazakhs) from China, 1,436 (484) from Russia, 1, 186 ( 1,176) from Turkmenistan, 910 (220) from Kyrgyzstan.

For the past seven months 14,561 people, including 11,142 ethnic Kazakhs gained citizenship of Kazakhstan. the most of them arrived from Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, China, Kyrgyzstan.