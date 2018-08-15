14.7 mln tons of crude oil produced at Tengiz H1 2018

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, operated by TengizChevroil LLP, produced 14.7 million tons (117.3 mln barrels) of crude oil in the first six months of 2018, Kazinform reports.

In the first half of the year, TCO sold 704,000 tons of liquid gas, 3.9 billion cu m of dry gas and 1.2 million tons of sulphur, the company said in a release.



As earlier reported, it produced 14.59 million tons of crude oil (116 million barrels) in the first half of 2017.



Recoverable oil reserves of Tengis and Korolev oilfields range from 890 million to 1.37 billion tons (7.1 - 10.9 billion barrels).