14 accidents resulting in 6 deaths occurred at production facilities in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14 accidents resulting in nine people sustaining different injuries have occurred at hazardous production facilities in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Head of the Industrial Safety Committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan Nygmedzhan Makazhanov, the main cause of accidents hazardous production facilities is inobservance of safety measures.

«Since the start of the year, 14 accidents resulting in nine people sustaining different injuries have occurred at hazardous production facilities. Of them, six died,» he said.

He went on to say that the same number of accidents, following which six were injured and one killed, occurred last year.

Earlier it was reported that 20,402 violations of the industrial safety requirements have been detected at hazardous production facilities in Kazakhstan.