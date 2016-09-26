14 adherents of Tablighi Jamaat convicted in Kazakhstan since early 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 14 adherents of Tablighi Jamaat movement have been convicted in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform has learnt from the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"As a rule, extremism groups are usually pretty good at concealing what they do from potential recruits," the National Security Committee said.



The committee also confirmed that two nationals of Kazakhstan had been detained by the Pakistani migration service earlier. According to the committee, the incident happened on September 10. The men were released on September 13.



Earlier it was reported that the Kazakhstanis were arrested in the Pakistan city of Gujrat for violation of visa regime. According to reports, the two men attended a Tablighi Jamaat-related institution.



It should be noted that Tablighi Jamaat movement is banned in the Republic of Kazakhstan.