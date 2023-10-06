14 ambassadors hold rehearsal of formal credentials ceremony in Astana

Organization of the ceremony of the presentation of credentials to the President of Kazakhstan involves a lot of efforts on part of various government services, including the Protocol Service. Deputy Chief of Protocol Almas Ayubayev revealed how the rehearsal of a formal credentials ceremony unfolds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to the Kazinform correspondent ahead of the official credentials ceremony, Almas Ayubayev pointed out it is an important event in the career of every ambassador, diplomat. He said the Protocol Service had been busy in the past couple of days giving the incoming ambassadors instructions and rehearsing the formal credentials ceremony.

“There are a lot of nuances in the presentation of credentials in each country, including Kazakhstan,” he said.

Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

The upcoming credentials ceremony in Astana, in his words, will be unique based on the number of incoming foreign dignitaries. Official representatives of embassies from 14 countries of the world have gathered in the Kazakh capital for the ceremony, namely Switzerland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, India, Jordan, the Netherlands, Vatican, Slovenia, Uganda, Ghana, Uruguay, Ethiopia, Denmark and Nepal.

Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

According to Ayubayev, half of the incoming ambassadors are based in Astana and the other half – in other countries. The Protocol Service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry together with the President’s Executive Office briefed all foreign dignitaries on the forthcoming ceremony.

Foreign ambassadors assume their full duties after presenting credentials to the President.

Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform