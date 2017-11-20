14 child safeguarding projects underway in Kazakhstan - Minister Yermekbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14 projects worth KZT 163 million are implemented to protect the rights and interests of minors at the instance of the Ombudsman for Children in the Republic of Kazakhstan, said Kazakh Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev at the International Conference dedicated to the Universal Children's Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Starting this year, upon the initiative of Children's Ombudsman in the Republic of Kazakhstan Zagipa Baliyeva, our ministry has set up 14 projects aimed at protecting the rights and interests of children for a total of over KZT 163 million. It is just the beginning of the major efforts. I think all our children and adolescents will be fully provided with the due care if at least ten percent of 13,000 NGOs operating in the country work to protect their rights and interests," Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

According to him, the themes for the abovementioned grant projects were chosen in the follow-up of the 1st International Conference "Child Friendly Kazakhstan", and approved by both the Ombudsman and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. These projects made it possible to: undertake studies; establish a consulting and educational center, a mini-network of social services at the premises of seven NGOs so that to replicate alternative programs for the adolescents who committed offenses; and ensure 24-hour helpline support for children "111". All in all, the projects cover more than 65,000 children and adolescents.

The 2nd International Conference "Child Friendly Kazakhstan" is held as part of the cooperation of the Children's Ombudsman with the non-governmental sector and representatives of international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan. The Conference is held on 20th and 21st of November and attended by representatives of public bodies, MPs, representatives of NGOs, members of the National Commission for Women Affairs, the Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, international experts, representatives of international organizations and foreign embassies, members of children and youth organizations.