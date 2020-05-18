14 children drop out of windows in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over four months of the current year 14 children aged 2-8 have fallen out of windows of apartment buildings, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Emergency Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the agency, within four months of the current year 14 children aged 2-8 have dropped out of windows of apartment buildings. The accidents occurred in Karaganda region (3), Nur-Sultan (3), Almaty city (2), Pavlodar (2), Zhambyl (2), West Kazakhstan (1), Aktobe (1) regions.

It is worth noting that in 2019 Kazakhstan registered more than 100 cases of children falling out of windows in the age 2-13.

Police officers and doctors recommend installing window locks, stops and guards to prevent children falling out of windows and balconies. People usually install window screens, although easily removable to allow for escape during residential fires, designed to keep insects out of the house and do not provide a barrier to falls. Pediatricians recommend parents to superve small children at all times, especially if windows are open, discourage or prohibit children from playing on fire escapes, roofs, and balconies.





