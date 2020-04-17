14 coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past 24 hours, says crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Fourteen coronavirus patients have died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the crisis center for control and monitoring the coronavirus situation reported, TASS reports.

«Fourteen patients with confirmed pneumonia who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow. There are patients aged between 29 and 88 among the deceased,» the crisis center said.

«Most patients had concurrent illnesses. They include hypertension, cardiosclerosis, and atherosclerotic aneurysm. Five patients had diabetes. Three of the deceased were patients of private clinics, and one more — of a federal medical center,» the center specified.

The overall death toll from coronavirus in Moscow has reached 127.

To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,304 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 232 fatalities nationwide.