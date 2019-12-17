EN
    11:42, 17 December 2019 | GMT +6

    14 dead, 2 trapped in southwest China coal and gas outburst

    GUIYANG. KAZINFORM - Fourteen miners were found dead and two others remained trapped underground after a coal and gas outburst happened at a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province early Tuesday, local authorities said.

    The accident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Guanglong Coal Mine in Anlong County, when 23 workers were working underground. Seven workers have been lifted to safety, while 14 have been confirmed dead and two others remained trapped.

    An emergency response has been activated and rescue work and investigation is underway.

    Source: Xinhua

