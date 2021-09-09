14 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 302 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 14 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 132 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 71,948 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,611. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 59,414 in the country

Notably, the country has logged 4,106 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,926 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.