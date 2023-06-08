EN
    17:49, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang in S. Korea

    None
    Photo: Yonhap
    SEONGNAM. KAZINFORM - An escalator ran reversely at a subway station in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving 14 people injured, police said, Yonhap reports.

    The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed suddenly and went backward for several seconds, according to police and fire authorities.

    Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs. Eleven others sustained minor injuries, received treatment and were sent home. None of them were in life-threatening condition.

    Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident but said there is little chance of someone using the escalator's manual operating system to reverse its direction.


