14 Kazakh boxers stroll into ASBC Youth Boxing Championships finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven female and seven male Kazakhstani boxers propelled into the finals of the ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan (49kg), Talgat Shaikenov (64kg), Yermakhan Shakpekov (69kg), Nurbek Oralbai (75kg), Sagyndyk Togymbayev (81kg), Aibek Oralbai (91kg) and Damir Toibai (+91kg) defeated their opponents in the semifinal bouts and will fight in the final.



Stunned in the semifinal, Kazakh boxer Beibars Zheksen (56kg) managed to snatch bronze.



As for female boxers, Zhansaya Abdraimova (51kg), Aizada Islamgali (54kg), Yerkezhan Dauletzhankyzy (57kg), Maya Beisebayeva (69kg) and Nadya Ryabets (75kg) fought their way through to the finals as well.



Kazakh Guzal Sadykova (81kg) and Dina Islambekova (+81kg) will begin their participation in the championships in the final bouts.



After losing in the semifinals, Anel Kudaibergen (48kg), Mariya Gladkova (60kg) and Zhuldyz Toikova (64kg) settled for bronze.