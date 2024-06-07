14 Kazakhstani universities ranked in QS World University Rankings 2025

Fourteen Kazakhstan-based universities have been featured into the prestigious global university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) for the year 2025 (https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings ), Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University cemented its titled as the highest-ranked Kazakhstani institution in the rankings and the only Kazakhstani institution making it to the Top 200. It is ranked 163rd.

The second-highest Kazakhstani institution on the list, Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyov, placed 321st.

Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University jumped from last year’s placement of 481st to land the 405th line this year.

Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University made it into the Top 700 of the rankings. The institutions improved their standings by 10 points compared to the previous year’s result.

S. Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical Research University, H.A. Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Karaganda State Technical University, E.A. Buketov Karaganda State University, Almaty Technological University, D. Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, S.D. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) and Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Strategic Research (KIMEP) also secured their spots in the QS rankings.

It's worth noting that this ranking is one of the most authoritative in the field of higher education, evaluating universities based on several key indicators including academic reputation, citation of scientific publications, and faculty-student ratio.

This year's ranking includes a record number of universities - over 1,503 institutions. The United States has the highest representation with 197 universities, followed by the United Kingdom with 90, and mainland China with 71.