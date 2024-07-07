14 killed, 9 missing after landslides and floods in Nepal

Persistent monsoon rainfall across Nepal has triggered flash floods and landslides, killing at least 14 people since Saturday, officials said, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dan Bahadur Karki, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said at least nine people remain missing due to floods and landslides in various parts of the country.

"Our team is working in affected areas, trying to find the missing and move the affected people to safety," Karki told dpa on Sunday.

Officials have yet to assess the damage, although local media report widespread devastation from the country's southern plains near India to the mountainous regions bordering Tibet.

According to Nepal's Meteorological Department, parts of the country can expect further heavy rain and thunderstorms through Monday.