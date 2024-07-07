EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:27, 07 July 2024 | GMT +6

    14 killed, 9 missing after landslides and floods in Nepal

    14 killed, 9 missing after landslides and floods in Nepal
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Persistent monsoon rainfall across Nepal has triggered flash floods and landslides, killing at least 14 people since Saturday, officials said, Saudi Press Agency reported.

    Dan Bahadur Karki, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said at least nine people remain missing due to floods and landslides in various parts of the country.

    "Our team is working in affected areas, trying to find the missing and move the affected people to safety," Karki told dpa on Sunday.

    Officials have yet to assess the damage, although local media report widespread devastation from the country's southern plains near India to the mountainous regions bordering Tibet.

    According to Nepal's Meteorological Department, parts of the country can expect further heavy rain and thunderstorms through Monday.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x