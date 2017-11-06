14 killed in bus crash in N Iran

GORGAN. KAZINFORM - A bus crash on Gorgan-Gonbad Road, in Savadkouh, Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, left 14 killed and 25 injured, said the spokesman of Mazandaran Emergency Service.

'Two of the deceased are below four years old,' Zakaria Ashkpour said.

In the Sunday evening accident, a passenger bus slid into a 15-meter valley and turned over. The injured were given ambulant care service and some were rushed to the hospitals nearby, IRNA reports.

'Due to the severity of the injuries, the victims of the accident have not been identified yet,' according to Director General of Mazandaran Forensic Medicine Center Ali Abbasi.

He said that in some cases DNA tests may be needed to identify the bodies.