14 new schools to be built in Astana in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14 new schools will be built in Astana in 2019, according to Deputy Mayor of the city Yermek Amanshayev, Kazinform reports citing the website of the city administration.

The construction of 37 schools and 10 accessory buildings will be completed in the city in the nearest five years, while four of them will be commissioned till the yearend, Amanshayev said at a meeting with the public.



"14 schools will be built till the end of 2019. The buildings are designed in accordance with the revised construction regulations, which allows to build 2,500-3,000-seat schools. Thus, we will be able to provide as many children with school places as we have done in 20 years," he said.



"Thanks to these measures, we could decrease the number of three-shift schools from eleven to five. In 2019, the problem of three-shift schooling will be fully solved," added Amanshayev.