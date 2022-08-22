14 new schools to be built in Kostanay rgn until 2025

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Education financing rose 3fold in Kostanay region, with this year’s figure standing at KZT150bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past three years, education financing rose three times. This year, KZT149 has been funneled in the sphere, which makes up one-third of the region’s total budget,» said Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Governor of Kostanay region.

A great deal of the funds allocated is spent to construct schools. For instance, a 320-place school with the state language as a language of instruction will be commissioned in Karabalyksk district this academic year.

According to the governor, construction of two schools in the actively developing micro-districts Bereke and Kunai is underway. Two more schools for 100 places each are set to be built in the village of Gulyanovsk, Karabalyksk district, and Yernbek village, Kostanay district. In total, 14 new schools for 9,120 places will be constructed until 2025.

KZT7bn has been allocated for repair works at education facilities and KZT2.2bn for equipment and facility base in the region this year.

This year, a modern Smart Center covering 1,200 children in two shifts will begin in Kostanay city.