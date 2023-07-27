14% of employed Kazakhstanis work more than 40 hours per week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The average working time of Kazakhstanis is 38 hours per week, Kazinform reports citing Finprom.

In the first quarter of 2023, Kazakhstan had 9 million employed people, which is 0.8% higher compared to the same period last year.

The majority of the employed people or 76.7% worked from 36 to 40 hours per week. Their number has reached 6.9 million (+0.6%).

14.3% or 1.3 million people worked 41 hours per week or more, that is 8.2% less than a year before.

679,200 people worked less than 35 hours per week, which is 30% more against the previous year.

The average working time of Kazakhstanis is 38 hours per week, with men working 40 hours and women – 37 hours.