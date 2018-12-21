14 passengers evacuated from Semey-Astana intercity bus

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 14 people were evacuated from a broken down bus moving from Semey to Astana, Kazinform learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

As the regional emergencies department informed, the Van Hool bus broke down on Pavlodar-Semey highway in 10km from Kalkaman settlement.



14 passengers, including a child, were evacuated to a roadside café.



At 04:50am all the passengers were brought to Ekibastuz city by another bus.