    11:37, 21 December 2018 | GMT +6

    14 passengers evacuated from Semey-Astana intercity bus

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 14 people were evacuated from a broken down bus moving from Semey to Astana, Kazinform learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    As the regional emergencies department informed, the Van Hool bus broke down on Pavlodar-Semey highway in 10km from Kalkaman settlement.

    14 passengers, including a child, were evacuated to a roadside café.

    At 04:50am all the passengers were brought to Ekibastuz city by another bus.

